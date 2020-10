Spread the love











Portugal and Juventus Striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tests positive to Coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive to Coronavirus, as Portugal official statement announced. He is currently not with the Portuguese team as he is self isolating.

The Juventus forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF).

Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related