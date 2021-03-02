Davido and Wizkid are like Messi and Ronaldo, while Burna Boy is Ibrahimovic – Fan Asserts

Spread the love











A twitter user says Burna Boy is like Ibrahimovic.

Following the reports that Burna Boy was involved in a fight with popular Nigerian ex international, Obafemi Martins, a Nigerian Twitter user has likened Burna Boy to Swedish professional player, Zlatan Ibrahimović.

In his words,

I think Davido and Wizkid are like Messi and Ronaldo, while Burna Boy is Ibrahimovic.👌

Before you move mardd in my mentions , I’m a very huge fan of Wizkid , Davido , Burna boy and Ibrahimovic, I love them all immensely 💪😍❤️, he added.

Before you move mardd in my mentions , I’m a very huge fan of Wizkid , Davido , Burna boy and Ibrahimovic, I love them all immensely 💪😍❤️ — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 1, 2021

