HOTT! See the 8 clubs fighting to sign Messi from Barcelona

Spread the love











Barely 24 hours after handing in a transfer request, eight clubs have been rumoured to have shown interest in signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to Diario Ole.

They are: Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi sent shock waves around the world of football on Tuesday, when it emerged that he had informed Barca to terminate his contract.

The 33-year-old wants the LaLiga club to activate an exit clause, which allows him to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, both parties have disagreed over when the season actually ended.

Barca feel the clause could only be activated by the end of June, while Messi feels the campaign which was extended by the COVID-19 break, finished in August.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related