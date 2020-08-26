Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori Welcome Chilwell to Chelsea

Spread the love











England internationals Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori has sent a welcoming message to their new team mate Ben Chilwell who joined Chelsea from Leicester for £50 million.

The London based football club has been looking to reinforce their defence line ahead of next seasons encounter. On joining Chelsea FC from Leicester, Ben Chilwell said its “absolutely buzzing” to sign for Chelsea.

In his words, “Absolutely buzzing to sign for @ChelseaFC. Really exciting time for the club, with such a good squad! Can’t wait to meet all of the lads and everyone around the building. Special thank you to the manager for the faith he has shown in me. A dream come true. Come on you blues”.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham via his twitter handle welcomed the left wing back to the London club.

