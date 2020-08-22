Transfer News: Man Utd lining up a shocking move for Douglas Costa

Reports claim Manchester United will be making a shocking move for Juventus winger, Douglas Costa in the coming days.
The Serie A champions have already set a price tag for the Brazilian international.
According to Corriere Dello Sport, Man United have made contact with Costa’s representatives about a possible transfer for the Brazilian international.
The report added that the Red Devils also made a £27million bid for the 29-year-old, but Juventus is holding out for £36million.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side see Costa as a cheaper alternative to £108m Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.
Costa, who will be 30 in September, has not really impressed at Juventus since the Turin club made his signing permanent in 2018.