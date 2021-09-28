“Stop Smoking Weed, You Would Sound Like Frog Voice..” – Fans React to Burna Boy’s Vocal Exercise Video

Spread the love











On the 28th of September, he shared a video on Instagram, Flexing his vocal cords in a therapeutic style.

In the video, The African giant was seen breathing into a white tube, obviously exercising his cords.

Immediately the video surfaced online, Netizens wasted no time in airing their views. Some commended the singer for the vocal exercises and encouraged him to do more. Some dropped comments like Burna Boy’s voice isn’t authentic and that’s why he is going through this process to train his voice. Others told him to stop smoking weed, that it will harm his voice.

