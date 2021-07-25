Spread the love











Talented Nigerian artist, Streetbuttyboi (SBB) release a brand new song titled “Baddest“, and he’s joined by De Real.

Ovie Benedict Inaya popularly known as “Streetbuttyboi” hails from Urhobo in Delta State and grew up in Iju Ishaga part of Lagos State, In Iju Local Government area. He is an independent artist who has really done much for himself regardless of the challenges Nigeria artiste encounter. SBB was Born into the blessed family of Inaya on the 24th of June with a dominant 8 male children and 2 female. He surely understand what competition looks like and he is ready to be competed with in the music industry and not compete as it surely looks like.

Streetbuttyboi is going to set the pace in the music industry as soon as possible.

Listen to his latest single “Baddest“, Produced by Don Drim.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Streetbuttyboi-Baddest.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

