Teebillz Indirectly Shades Tiwa Savage, Brags About His Balling

Oct 2, 2021
Talent Manager, Teebillz has thrown an indirect shade at his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

He took to Instagram this evening to brag about his ballings and family. According to Teebillz,  his strength is and will always be his family. He  noted that he will always go the

extra mile to ensure that they are happy and comfortable.

Throwing shades at Tiwa, he stated that he balls differently. According to Teebillz, his balling includes private schools and college funds.

HOT STORY  Magik – “Magik Stick” (Prod. by Rhaffy)

Teebillz’s post is coming two days after Tiwa and Davido linked up at Benny’s store. Recall, how Tiwa Savage was was caught on film talking about her son’s fees when it was time to pay for the diamond-encrusted watch she picked.

See post below,


