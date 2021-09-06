Tems Dethrones Wizkid, Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Afrobeat Artiste

Spread the love











It’s official. Tems is the New King of Boys!

The Damages singer just broke an impressive streaming record set by her musical inspiration, Wizkid. Tems has surpassed Wizkid as the most-streamed afrobeat artist on Spotify.

Tems has twelve million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform, making her the first female artist and overall act in Africa to rack up such numbers. The number of her listeners skyrocketed after she was featured on Drake’s album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Recall that Tems had a total of seven million monthly listeners as of Sept. 1st, but with Drake’s feature and Essence buzz, she surpassed Wizkid who has over ten million monthly listeners on Spotify.

