Tems Slams Her Ex-Boyfriend

Once upon a time, Temilade Openiyi didn’t give a damn about clout chasers. These days, though? Not so much.
The Damages singer took to Instagram to slam a young man who claims to be her ex-boyfriend. The young man who has been identified as Dubby revealed that his biggest mistake was cheating on Tems. According to Dubby, he cheated on her with her best friend in 2017. He added that he didn’t know his action four years ago would cost him dearly and make him lose his precious gold -Tems.
Reacting to his confession, Tems hopped on IG to address her alleged ex. She made it clear that she has never seen Dubby or was ever in a relationship with him. Tems also asked netizens if they could help her identify her ex-boyfriend, the pro clout chaser.
