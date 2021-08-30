Daily News Joint

Teni Receives Backlash Over New Photos

Aug 30, 2021 ,
Teni is being blasted on social media following her recent photo in a restroom.

On Sunday, Teni posted a full shot of herself sitting on a toilet.  The Billionaire crooner rocked a black bucket hat, a black shirt, and white sneakers. Her right hand was on her cheek as she sat on the toilet seat- may be taking a dump. Her thighs were bare and her pants down to her ankles as she posed for the camera.

Teni captioned the photo: “Thinking about my show. Let’s fcuk shit up tonight Abuja”

Soon after the photo was posted, the singer was slammed by netizens who accused her of seeking attention with her inappropriate photos. Whilst others were quick to call out the singer on what they believe isn’t appropriate, her die-hard fans and some celebrities are commending her for the hilarious photo.

Read some comments below


