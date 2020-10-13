NEWS

“They’re not shooting at us, They’re not killing us”– Protesters applaud Nigerian army in Ibadan

By Chief Editor
The End Sars protesters in Ibadan has applauded the members of the Nigerian army for not shooting at them or killing them while they exercise their right to protests.

The use of force to disrupt Police brutality protesters has claimed lives in different cities including Ogbomoso, Delta, etc. Youths in Ibadan has revealed they are not being harassed or manhandled in Ibadan as the Nigerian army are neither shooting nor killing them.

