Timaya – “Eff All Day” ft. Phyno (Prod. by Bizzouch)

Aug 15, 2021 , , , , ,
Timaya Eff All Day Phyno

Timaya celebrates his (2021) birthday with this new single titled “Eff All Day”, featuring Phyno.

As the legend Timaya celebrates his 41st birthday, he teams up with co-conspirator Phyno on his new single titled “Eff All Day“. The song produced by Bizzouch, has a different feel but yet Timaya shows off his renowned clever wordplay and catchy melodies.

Inetimi Odon popularly known as Timaya is the acclaimed king of Afro-Soca music. Born in Bayelsa, Nigeria, Timaya’s music has transcended beyond his early beginnings in the south of Nigeria to all parts of the world. The certified hit maker has numerous multiplatinum hit singles, collaborations (including the remix of his hit single “Bum Bum” with Sean Paul), 7 studio albums and a EP to his credit.

HOT STORY  Wizkid blasts Buhari & Trump, call them ‘clueless’

Timaya has successfully completed tours in Africa, North America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. With over 200 million views on YouTube and over 2 million followers on social media, the style icon certainly has a strong fan base worldwide.

The last project, “Gratitude” was both Timaya’s most anticipated album and his most unique collection yet. The 15-track piece is his 7th studio offering, and it sees him take center-stage of his rock-solid artistry with no guest features. For Timaya faithfuls, this album brings a heightened level experience of the goodness that the Bayelsa star’s music has come to be known for through his 15-year career (GET HERE).

HOT STORY  COVID-19: Nigeria records 4,971 cases with 3 percent death rate

Eff All Day” is Timaya’s official 2021 debut single, a follow up to Don Dada video released in April. STREAM ON SPOTIFY

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck all day, fuck all night
Me don’t give a fuck what they wan say
Live my life, party all day
Me don’t care what they wan say
Light my J
Chop my chicken and chop the bone…

Listen and Enjoy!

STREAM/GET/DOWNLOAD MP3 


