Tiwa Savage Narrates Ordeal Of Taking New Hot Bikini Photos

It’s official! Tiwa Savage and her team will do anything for the ‘Gram’ even embarking on a 6 hour stress-filled trip for photos.

The mother of one took to Instagram to narrate what she and her team went through to find the perfect waterfall location for content this morning.

According to Tiwa, they spent 6 hours to get to the location, lost their way twice, no food, water, restrooms, elevator and to top it up, it rained cats and dogs.

Tiwa Savage wrote she didn’t know the shoot could take that long or be that stressful. She also revealed that she is yet to comprehend the fact that she went through that torture for a photo.

Sharing the photo, Tiwa Savage wrote that her fans who fail to like her stunning photos should forget the lyrics to her new song, Somebody’s son. According to her, nobody’s son will find them if they are stingy with their likes and comments.

