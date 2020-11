Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage reveals she wanted to Bleach her skin while growing up because she felt uncomfortable with her dark skin.

The Columbia Records recording artist, Tiwa Savage made this shocking revelation in her recent chat with TV personality Ebuka at the first edition of her Black Box interview.

Tiwa Savage says she disliked her mum for trying to stop her from bleaching her skin color.

