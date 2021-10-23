“Tiwa Savage Should’ve Sold The Tape To A P*rn Company” – Dencia

Spread the love











Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has joined the millions talking about Tiwa Savage’s leaked sex tape.

Unlike others who are supporting Tiwa on social media by either proffering solutions to the Sex tape mess or reposting her videos, Dencia believes Tiwa Savage didn’t handle the issue well.

According to Dencia, Tiwa and her blackmailer weren’t smart business people. She asserts that Tiwa savage or the blackmailer should have sold the tape and made money from the scandal.

Dencia lamented about how the tape is circulating on the internet for free and Tiwa reputation’s is already damaged. She also implied that Tiwa didn’t even attain the fame she desperately wanted to get from the whole scandal.

See Dencia's post below;

