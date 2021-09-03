Daily News Joint

Vikoliver – “Jabo” (Prod. by Spellz)

Sep 3, 2021 , , , ,
Vikoliver unleashed most requested song “Jabo” off his “Taking Over” EP, with All songs Produced by Spellz.

With his first released EP, “Taking Over”, BDM Entertainment‘s foremost act Vikoliver has released a new single titled ‘Jabo‘ produced by Spellz.

Jabo” is most requested song from the ‘Taking Over‘ EP which was released on 2nd of July, 2021.

He has proved he’s a man on a mission and now he is set to take over with this amazing single “Jabo”.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Download the EP Taking Over HERE


