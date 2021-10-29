Spread the love











Nigeran fast rising artist, WellKid is out with a new single titled, ‘Turn Me On‘. This time he collaborates with YBNL Huncho Olamide & JamoPyper.

Muhammed Nurudeen popularly known as WellKid, born on 3rd of November, 2002 hails from the Western part of Nigeria, Ogun State. He started his musical career at a very tender age and his style of music has been highly influenced by the ever growing Afrobeat standard in Nigeria.

“Turn Me On” comes as a follow up to his recently released single, “Pull Up” and this is a certified banger as this is headed straight to turn up the clubs.

Produced by EskeezOnDBeat. Listen and Enjoy below,



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WellKid-Turn-Me-On-ft.-Olamide-x-JamoPyper.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

