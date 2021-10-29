Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News

WellKid – “Turn Me On” ft. Olamide x JamoPyper

Oct 29, 2021 , , , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nigeran fast rising artist, WellKid is out with a new single titled, ‘Turn Me On‘. This time he collaborates with YBNL Huncho Olamide & JamoPyper.

Muhammed Nurudeen popularly known as WellKid, born on 3rd of November, 2002 hails from the Western part of Nigeria, Ogun State. He started his musical career at a very tender age and his style of music has been highly influenced by the ever growing Afrobeat standard in Nigeria.

HOT STORY  PituHills – “Les Kor Bet”

Turn Me On” comes as a follow up to his recently released single, “Pull Up” and this is a certified banger as this is headed straight to turn up the clubs.

Produced by EskeezOnDBeat. Listen and Enjoy below,


DOWNLOAD MP3


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

“Wizkid Signed Terri Because Of Pressure From Davido & Olamide” – YRN Reveals

News

Simi Almost Fainted After Meeting J.Cole

News

[Mixtape] DJ Ohanz – “AfroMix”

You missed

News

WellKid – “Turn Me On” ft. Olamide x JamoPyper

Oct 29, 2021
News

“Wizkid Signed Terri Because Of Pressure From Davido & Olamide” – YRN Reveals

Oct 28, 2021
Lyrics VIDEOS

[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Oct 27, 2021
News

Simi Almost Fainted After Meeting J.Cole

Oct 26, 2021