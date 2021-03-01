Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

NEWS

Why Davido Was Seen With Another Woman Revealed

Mar 1, 2021
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The possible reason why Nigerian singer, Davido was spotted holding hands with American model, Mya Yafai has been shared online.

Recall that the award winning Nigerian singer and father three threw social media into a frenzy after video of him holding hands with the model while on vacation surfaced online.

In the viral video, the father-of-three is seen walking hand-in-hand with and Mya, which made fans speculate that he might be in a relationship with her.

HOT STORY  COVID-19: Trump suspends immigration to US for Job Security

However, the possible reason why the fiance of popular Nigerian chef, Chioma Avril was spotted with another woman has been shared by “Thecharmingmagazine’ on Instagram.

Following the video shared by the Instagram blog, it was gathered that Mya Yafai was with Davido and his crew for a video shoot.

Mya and other vixens were reportedly invited to Africa by David to shoot parts of his music video in Africa.

It was also gathered that the whole press saga was part of the publicity for the music video.

HOT STORY  JUST IN: FG Starts Giving Out 50,000 Intervention Fund To Nigerians

Watch video below,


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

HOT NEWS World

Nigerians Reacts As Elon Musk Makes Dangote’s Total Net Worth In 24 Hours

Local NEWS

Create An Agency For Herdsmen – AGF Malami Advises Buhari

HOT NEWS Politics

2023 Elections: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For Presidential Ticket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

NEWS

Why Davido Was Seen With Another Woman Revealed

Mar 1, 2021
Sponsored

MAGGY SOAS Designs New Merchandise For Revelation Church LA

Mar 1, 2021
Sponsored

CEO LAWYER, ALI AWAD feeds the homeless and less privileged

Feb 25, 2021
HOT NEWS World

Nigerians Reacts As Elon Musk Makes Dangote’s Total Net Worth In 24 Hours

Feb 25, 2021