Why Davido Was Seen With Another Woman Revealed

The possible reason why Nigerian singer, Davido was spotted holding hands with American model, Mya Yafai has been shared online.

Recall that the award winning Nigerian singer and father three threw social media into a frenzy after video of him holding hands with the model while on vacation surfaced online.

In the viral video, the father-of-three is seen walking hand-in-hand with and Mya, which made fans speculate that he might be in a relationship with her.

However, the possible reason why the fiance of popular Nigerian chef, Chioma Avril was spotted with another woman has been shared by “Thecharmingmagazine’ on Instagram.

Following the video shared by the Instagram blog, it was gathered that Mya Yafai was with Davido and his crew for a video shoot.

Mya and other vixens were reportedly invited to Africa by David to shoot parts of his music video in Africa.

It was also gathered that the whole press saga was part of the publicity for the music video.

