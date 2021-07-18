Why Nigerians Might Not Celebrate Wizkid’s Birthday Again In 2022

Spread the love











Birthdays are special occasions, extra special when celebrated with loved ones and fans. But what happens when a burial is the most talked about event on one’s birthday?

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid turned 31 on Friday the 16th of July, 2021. Though Wizkid is well known for being too ‘matured’ and not posting much on social media, other fan bases were patiently waiting for his fearless Wizkid Fan Club to celebrate their fave. However many were left disappointed when Wizkid’s birthday was almost forgotten after the Cubana Clan scattered the internet.

“How a businessman like Obi Cubana made Nigerians forget a three-times Grammy-recognized artist’s birthday is a topic that should be studied and documented”. Don’t worry, we are here for you…

On the 16th of July, Obi Cubana sent the internet into a frenzy when he buried his dear mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu at Oba, in Anambra State. He intentionally raised the bars too high for anyone aspiring to beat his unprecedented record in Nigeria. His mother’s burial has been dubbed the ‘Burial of the year” and if you are still wondering why Nigerians were so distracted to celebrate Wizkid’s birthday, here’s why.

A day before the burial, Obi Cubana received a donation of over 300 cows, #300 million from Ifeanyi Ubah, E-money, $100,000 diamond pendant, a golden casket worth #30 million and 67 private jets with 500 luxury cars landed in the sleepy farming village. Obi Cubana’s billionaire friends, business associates, and celebrities came fully prepared to outdo each other and to put up a show reputed to be the event of the year. Not even the biggest wedding of this year will house popular Quilox proprietor and House of Representative member, Shina Peller, International music star, Davido, Kokomaster – D’banj, Kcee, E-Money, Jowi Zaza, Poco Lee, Ubi Franklin, Stella Okengwu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, Williams Uchemba, Emmanuel Emenike, Cubana Chief Priest, Prince Ned Nwoko and many more. Prior to attending the event properly, invited guests had already put up a show on Instagram. They displayed wads of Naira notes and hard currency they planned to ‘spray’ Obi at his mum’s burial. Those who followed the proceedings on Instagram were amazed at the brazen display of wealth and some tagged it ‘clout chasing’. While Nigerians might try to ignore the personalities that attended the burial, they couldn’t overlook the clips that surfaced on the internet all thanks to Kanayo and Alex Ekubo. As seen in the videos, it literally rained money and bundles of cash which were thrown to eager money pickers and slay mamas, to release them from the ugly hands of SAPA. Like Obi Cubana said, ”he would make people crave death with relish” after videos breezed the internet. He literally turned a mournful ceremony into a jamboree. He invited Davido, D’banj, Kcee, and Phyno to perform at the carnival he organized after burial ceremony to celebrate his late mother, and once again, it rained thick wads of cash.

With the flurry of activities and numerous side attractions leading to the burial, it will be no surprise that Wizkid’s birthday didn’t create a buzz like it usually does each year. There was no outrageous display of fans’ love, no surprise party, netizens didn’t really post his pictures. In conclusion, Obi Cubana’s Mother’s burial outshined Wizkid’s 31st birthday.

Now here is another gist, Wizkid’s 32nd birthday might also be ignored and not have a big fan love celebration in 2022, and Here is Why…

On the 16th of July, 2022, It will be Wizkid’s 32 birthday and a year of remembrance for Obi Cubana’s Mother. It is not wrong to assume that Obi Cubana might want to throw another Jamboree for his late mum and might shatter his previous party records. He might decide to give 2 cows to the villagers or share #1 million to everyone who attends the 1 year remembrance service and party. If this 1 year Remembrance service and celebration happens, it is going to be the talk of the town. Because those that didn’t meet up with this year’s spending would want to return with full force for proper show, and on the other hand Obi Cubana with his gang would want to outdo 2021. Netizens and Slay queens as usual would rather than the 1 year Remembrance trend.

The prayer now is for Obi Cubana not to organized another show for his late Mother in 2022 on the 16th of July.

