Wizkid Announces The Name & Release Date Of His Next Album

Oct 31, 2021 ,
Big Wiz has announced that his next album would be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

On the 29th of October, 2021, Wizkid’s fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’ clocked one year. Wizkid took to his Instagram page to celebrate the milestone and also make the special announcement.

“1 year already, thank you for riding with me. I’m just very grateful for all the love and blessings. Promised not to make you wait too long for the next one, ‘More Love Less Ego” dropping on the last day of tour. I love you.”?

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ tour will end in Montreal, Canada on January 22, 2022.?


