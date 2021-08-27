Wizkid – “Made In Lagos” (Deluxe Album)

Spread the love











Today August 27, 2021, Starboy Entertainment Presents Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition by Wizkid aka BIG WIZ!

Wizkid releases the Deluxe version of his 4th studio album – MADE IN LAGOS. As Afrobeats continues to grow, Wizkid wants the world to remember where it came from and where it’s going next… Ladies & Gentlemen, Enjoy!!!

On his fourth studio album, Wizkid invokes a strong continental impulse across 14 tracks. With melody at the heart of his sonics, he enlists Burna Boy, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Damian Marley and more to capture the rhythmic essence of Afrofusion. Made In Lagos is rooted in Africa—with instrumentation, lingo and vibes inspired by Wiz’s Nigerian origins—and offers worldwide appeal. These are superbly crafted songs for under the sheets (STREAM HERE).

Having built a profile throughout the 2000s with co-writing credits and feature spots, Wizkid made his name as an Afrobeats legend through his first three LPs, Superstar (2011), Ayo (2014) and Sounds From the Other Side (2017). Yet it’s his fourth studio album, 2020’s Made in Lagos, that’s cemented him as one of Nigeria’s greatest cultural ambassadors and placed him at the vanguard of a global Afrobeats wave. His anchorage to Africa is evident here, with the instrumentation and lingo born of his hometown fusing seamlessly with hints of R&B, pop and reggae, all culminating in a body of work that both tackles societal challenges and easily transcends borders.

Released in 2021, the deluxe version adds four new songs to the mix: “Mood”, where he’s joined by rising Afrofusion singer Buju; “Anoti”; “Steady”; and a remix of his Tems collab “Essence” which also enlists Justin Bieber.

Enjoy the Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition… GET HERE

Listen to the new tracks below;

“ANOTI”, Produced by P.Priime

[embedded content]

“MOOD” featuring Buju

[embedded content]

“STEADY” (Prod. by P2J)

[embedded content]

Bonus; “ESSENCE REMIX”

[embedded content]

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









