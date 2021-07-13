Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100

Spread the love











He changed his name to ‘Big Wiz’ for a reason…

Nigerian music star, Wizkid has made history again. His Song “Essence” became the first Nigerian song to debut at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

This impressive achievement comes after the song cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time.

The announcement was made via their official Twitter account where they also acknowledged Alte Queen, Tems for her feature in the song.

Tems earned her first entry on the billboard chart and also broke a record by becoming the first Nigerian female artiste to appear on the Hot 100.

Essence is a track off Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album that has been earning accolades left right and center since its release in 2020. Congratulations to Wizkid, the featured act Tems and the track producers; Legendury Beatz x P2J.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









