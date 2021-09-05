Daily News Joint

Wizkid Replies Toke Makinwa After She Called Him An Errand Boy

Sep 5, 2021 ,
Nigeria’s Starboy Wizkid, who is currently in USA has reacted to the statement OAP Toke Makinwa made about him.

Earlier today September 5, 2021, reports of Toke Makinwa stating that Wizkid was once an errand boy took over social media.

In the Media Personality word;

You don’t know the years Wizkid put in to becoming who he is today.

Young newbies try music for a year or two and are frustrated because it is not working…dude, when I tell people…I was at Rhythm and Wizkid used to carry speakers and he will be sent by DJs to buy Amala and he will do it.

He was the studio rat….”

Reacting to this Wizkid took to his snapchat story and typed, ‘Everybody dey mad

See his post


