“Wizkid Signed Terri Because Of Pressure From Davido & Olamide” – YRN Reveals

Oct 28, 2021 ,
Big Wiz is on the news again and this time, it is connected to his protege, Starboy Terri.

On Thursday, 28th of October, A Twitter user identified as YRN revealed that Wizkid only singed Terri because of the pressure from his colleagues- Davido, Olamide and Burna boy- who were doing same.

He asserts that Wizkid thought he had the star power to make Terri Boy big, but he failed woefully in achieving that.

As expected, his tweet stirred controversy in the Twitterverse. Many are of the opinion that Wizkid wasn’t influenced by his colleagues to sign Terri. Others decided to turn it into an online battle #Wizkidfc. They made a list of all the artistes Wizkid skyrocketed their careers to the top, unlike Davido and Olamide.

See his post below;


