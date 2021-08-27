Daily News Joint

Wizkid Unlocks A New Summer Jam Titled “Mood” feat. Buju… Another Potential Hit?

Aug 27, 2021
Wizkid Mood Buju

With Essence feat Tems and the Remix (feat Justin Bieber) still basking, Wizkid unleash a new summer jam titled “Mood” which features Buju.

Nigeria’s biggest music export, Wizkid shows no sign of slowing down as he releases another smooth, infectious Afrobeat tune – “MOOD” featuring rave of the moment, BUJU.

Mood” is off the Grammy Award-winning artiste new Made In Lagos Deluxe album. (GET HERE)

Wizkid Made In Lagos (Deluxe Album)

Released in 2021, the deluxe version adds four new songs to the mix. The new tracks are; “Mood”, where he’s joined by rising Afrofusion singer Buju; “Anoti”; “Steady”; and a remix of his Tems collab “Essence” which also enlists Justin Bieber.

The 16th track – ‘MOOD’, produced by P2J, is the one fans are loving most and reposting as the next Afrobeat tune that will go global. Just like Essence this new track comes with a catchy and chilled vibe.

I’m in the big mood
Girl I dey feel you
Something wey come cooli my body tell me will you do

Hmm, Make we go dey sempe
Pour some liquor dey do me jeje
Get somethings wey dey bother my head, I swear
Naa you dey cool my stress, oh yeah

Buju took over Mood just like Tems did on Essence. After delivering a magic Chorus, Wizkid entered with his matured Afrobeat A game. Big Wiz never disappoints, Listen and Enjoy below

[embedded content]


