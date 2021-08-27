Wizkid Unlocks A New Summer Jam Titled “Mood” feat. Buju… Another Potential Hit?

Spread the love











With Essence feat Tems and the Remix (feat Justin Bieber) still basking, Wizkid unleash a new summer jam titled “Mood” which features Buju.

“Mood” is off the Grammy Award-winning artiste new Made In Lagos Deluxe album. (GET HERE)

Released in 2021, the deluxe version adds four new songs to the mix. The new tracks are; “Mood”, where he’s joined by rising Afrofusion singer Buju; “Anoti”; “Steady”; and a remix of his Tems collab “Essence” which also enlists Justin Bieber.

The 16th track – ‘MOOD’, produced by P2J, is the one fans are loving most and reposting as the next Afrobeat tune that will go global. Just like Essence this new track comes with a catchy and chilled vibe.

I’m in the big mood

Girl I dey feel you

Something wey come cooli my body tell me will you do

Hmm, Make we go dey sempe

Pour some liquor dey do me jeje

Get somethings wey dey bother my head, I swear

Naa you dey cool my stress, oh yeah…

Buju took over Mood just like Tems did on Essence. After delivering a magic Chorus, Wizkid entered with his matured Afrobeat A game. Big Wiz never disappoints, Listen and Enjoy below

