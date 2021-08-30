Daily News Joint

News

Wizkid’s “Essence” Becomes The Most Shazamed Song In the US

Aug 30, 2021 ,
Wizkid’s summer song “Essence” which features Tems, has become the “most Shazamed” song in the United States.

“Essence” which was released off Wizkid’s fourth studio album, “Made in Lagos album”, has since become a hit after it appeared on global music charts across the globe. The song also gained international recognition across the globe shortly after  Justin Bieber featured on the remix of the track which appears in the deluxe edition of the MIL album.

Wizkid’s jam broke another record by becoming the first African most shazamed song on US Shazam. Shazam gave the announcement via their social media page while sharing the Top 200 Most Shazamed songs in the US. They wrote:

“Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States”

Shazam is an application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.


