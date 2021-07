Spread the love











D6R Entertainment LTD unleashed Saucee first debut single for the year 2021 titled “World”.

He linked up with his go-to producer, Rapid Beat for the production of the tune and it’s a banger.

M/M by Toblez, while the visual was directed by Peacock.

This is a follow-up single by Saucee after his “Kadara”, “World” is a certified banger, Listen and Enjoy!

