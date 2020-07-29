“We will not accept a Brexit deal at any price,” -New French Europe minister

Spread the love











Speaking at France Inter radio, France New Europe minister says the country will not accept a Brexit at just ‘any price’.

He reiterated that France will continue defend the rights of every fishermen amidst Bexit talks with the United Kingdom.

In his words, “We will not accept a deal at any price…Better no deal at all than a bad deal”.

He said France would be “intransigent” on fishing, and will not be “intimidated” by Britain in the negotiation “game”.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, if there is no deal, it will be a difficult issue,” he added. “We’ll have to organise a response for sectors like fisheries. Support our fishermen financially. We’re not there yet.”

