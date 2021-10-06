X ReeZie – “See How You Love” ft. Dotman

Spread the love











At a time when the industry is over saturated by artists…who is X ReeZie? Not only who is she but what is her purpose, her impact, her message?

While it might not be easy to sum up in a few paragraphs we can see fairly easily that ReeZie is by far one of the most unique, versatile, yet understated artists of our time.

You won’t find gimmicky lines in her lyrics, instead you will find deep lyrical content and an underlying message.

As she goes through a range of feelings and emotions in her music you find it effortless to relate to the concepts and ideals.

In a world where people are given less and less to agree on, let us agree on one thing; music has always broken down barriers and walls that have been built between us.

X ReeZie makes music with intention, the intentions of reminding us we are all one collective conscious. Her hopes are that in listening to her music and supporting her endeavors she can bring enough awareness to make a significant impact on many important issues.

Currently residing in Arizona she relocated from Detroit Michigan. Her sound is original and she has more than a dozen years in the music industry. Her music is ever expanding as she collaborates with major international artists and a multitude of producers around the globe.

X premiered her first music video “Say Less” in June of this year.

With the momentum she is building she followed that with her latest release “See how You Love” featuring Nigeria’s very own, Dotman.

The single released October 2nd along with a creatively captivating animated music video.

Be sure not to take your eyes off her! She is always at work bringing you fresh new music and visual content, so stay tuned! Whatever she comes with next is sure to blow your whole mind, body and soul!

Kindly follow @X_reezie on social media.

Listen to “See How You Love”, produced by Lussh Beats below

DOWNLOAD MP3

The animation video below takes you all the way to setting the scenery for this latest hit single! Visuals by KJ KNG, Watch and Enjoy!!

[embedded content]

STREAM/GET On Digital Stores

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









