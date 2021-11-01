“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta

Spread the love











Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele has reaffirmed his love for Davido after meeting him at the airport in Atlanta.

On the 1st of November, Yinka Ayefele hopped on Instagram to shower praises on Davido following their second encounter. According to him, Davido is the most humble person he has ever met in the music industry.

Yinka Ayefele narrated how Davido saw him from a distance at the airport and ran to greet him. He disclosed that Davido’s humility and genuine love confirms the fact that Davido is indeed different from them (other Nigerian artistes)

See his post below;

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









