Zeeboih – “Baba Olowo” (Eze Ego)

Aug 14, 2021 , , ,
Zeeboih, one of hottest guys in the industry has come up with another hot club banger named “Baba Olowo“, meaning a rich man.

Zeeboih has done very well with the songs of some big Artists in the nation and abroad, and he confesses that he’s no more keeping quiet ,but wants to make his already won music fans and potential followers to grow more trust in him. He promises never to make a song less than Excellent always.

@zeeboih_bym new song , Baba Olowo (EZE EGO) Is produced by Young Gucci and finished by Able Beatz @ablebeatzofficial.

Download ,play and share with friends and family. Live in the Zee and have the zee Experience.

DOWNLOAD MP3


