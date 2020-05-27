NFF confirms Rohr’s contract extension till after FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Spread the love











The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has on Wednesday confirmed Gernot Rohr’s contract extension as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Pinnick revealed that Gernot Rohr has been given a contract extension to end after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 via his twitter handle. He wrote,

“I’m happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here,” Pinnick wrote in a series of tweets.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions. Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.

“With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally. Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on.

“The board of the Federation & I are totally in agreement with the minister on the goals for the team and it is unwavering.

“In the same vein, I would like to thank our sponsors, especially @aiteogrp. AITEO’s support for our football is unquantifiable, even in these difficult times and I cannot stress enough, how much of a rock they have been. Thank you, AITEO.”

