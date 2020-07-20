Entertainment Gists NEWS

Nicki Minaj reveals she’s expected a baby, shares baby bump photos

By Chief Editor / July 20, 2020
American female rapper, Nick Minaj has revealed she is expecting a baby with her baby daddy.

The young rapper took some time off the game to focus on her relationship. Few months later, Nicki Minaj took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos of her baby bump.

See Photos

