Nigeria is a mess with useless leaders – Wizkid fumes

Wizkid is back on twitter with another tweet for our Nigerian leaders.

After declaring Buhari and Trump ‘clueless’, Wizkid attacks Nigerian senators as they approve 27 billion Naira for renovation of their chambers. Banky W had earlier called out the Nigerian government for prioritizing renovating the National Assembly to assisting Nigerians with basic amenities this period. He wrote,

At a time when most Nigerians are seriously struggling with being able to afford everything from FOOD to Healthcare, our National Assembly is going to spend N27 BILLION on “renovations”!

Wizkid then fired back at the Buhari led administration with a fresh tweet that read,

“Inhuman !!!country is a mess ! Useless leaders!!”

Inhuman !!!country is a mess ! Useless leaders!! https://t.co/1oNZ25P2lE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 3, 2020

