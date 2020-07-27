Nigeria Is Safer now Than It Was Five Years Ago, Says Buratai

Spread the love











Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says Nigeria is now safer than it was five years ago.

Buratai made the remarks on Sunday during a sit-out with wounded soldiers Wounded In Action (WIA) who were receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He applauded the efforts of the troops and their patriotism, professionalism and sacrifice in defending the nation. He said their dedication to service shall not go unrewarded.

He said,

“I am proud you have made the impact that some of our colleagues and Nigerians are safe and I am equally happy that we are living in peace and Nigeria is Safer now than we had five years ago,”

Buratai also promised thee wounded soldiers adequate medical attention and recreational facilities.

“We will continue to send our officers to see how we can get you rehabilitated through skills acquisition programme so that when you recuperate, you can go back to the field.

“We must develop these facilities here. Those equipment we don’t have we will get, so you don’t need to get surgery elsewhere. This is one of the hospitals we have upgraded,” he added.

He said the facility in Yaba has also been upgraded, while construction of Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Maiduguri and Abakiliki are ongoing. (Daily Post)

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related