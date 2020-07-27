Nina shares a cute photo with her son

Spread the love











Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, the former Big Brother Naija Finalist has finally shared a picture of her cute son, Denzel.

Nina, a new mother welcomed her first child with her husband, Mr. Toni, in the United Stated, about two weeks ago.

The excited entrepreneur took to Twitter to share an adorable glimpse of herself cuddling the child.

She wrote; “My sonshine …I’m so lucky to have you“.

