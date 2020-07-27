Nina shares a cute photo with her son

Simisola Biodun
Nina and son
Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, the former Big Brother Naija Finalist has finally shared a picture of her cute son, Denzel.

Nina, a new mother welcomed her first child with her husband, Mr. Toni, in the United Stated, about two weeks ago.

The excited entrepreneur took to Twitter to share an adorable glimpse of herself cuddling the child.

Nina and son

 

She wrote; “My sonshine …I’m so lucky to have you“.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


