‘No Treatment is Being Given to us’ -COVID-19 patients calls out Niger state govt

Spread the love











COVID-19 patients being discharged from the Minna Isolation center has called out the Niger state government for the poor treatments given to them in the isolation center.

The Nation reports that some of the patients claimed not have received a single drug for treatment since their arrival at the isolation centers.

One of the discharged patients who was picked up from Zumba in Shiroro local government said that he was tested positive and quarantined at the isolation centre and that he was expecting to be treated and given drugs throughout his stay at the isolation centre but none was administered to him.

“I expected that I will undergo some treatment, but apart from food, nothing was given to me in the form of treatment. They did not give me a single drug.

“They only give us food every day that is all. No single drug, not even paracetamol was given to me throughout the 14 days”, he said.

He further disclosed that his mother and other relations who were also picked up and quarantined with him were also treated shabbily.

He stated that after their discharge, they were not provided with transportation and were told to find their way adding that money for transportation was not given to them.

“They just came and asked us to go. They did not tell us how we would move neither did they consider that we may not have any money to transport us home.

“We trekked from the isolation centre at the back of the police secondary school to the main road. From there, we trekked to Dutsen Kuran Gwari before someone assisted us to Sabon Gari junction.

“It was at Sabon Gari that a commercial vehicle carried us to Zumba before we now borrowed money from our people to pay the driver”.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...