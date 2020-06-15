Obaseki was disqualified from APC primary by someone without certificate – Gov Wike alleges

Spread the love











Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Monday affirmed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was precluded from the APC’s governorship primary, scheduled for June 22 by somebody who doesn’t have a certificate.

Recall that Obaseki was excluded from the gathering’s governorship primaries for a supposed flawed certificate.

The board likewise precluded two different wannabes, Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen and Chris Ogiemwonyi.

Recall that Oshiomhole and Obaseki have been at loggerheads, following the decision of the governor to run for a second term.

Via his twitter handle, Governor Wike makes jest of the political saga in Edo state, saying

“Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate, what an irony !”

