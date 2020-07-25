Omah Lay and Fireboy DML, Who is the Better Singer?

Chief Editor
Omah Lay and Fireboy DML
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The Nigerian music industry is entering a new phase in its progressive growth as new faces like Omah Lay and Fireboy DML grace the music scene.

Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay is PortHarcourt born fast rising singer, song writer and music producer. He has been in the game for a while now but broke into the music industry this year with amazing songs like ‘Bad Influence’ and ‘You’.

 

Omah Lay

His debut EP, ‘Get Layd’ gave him another boost. The album has over twenty million streams on audiomack and has been on Nigeria’s Apple Music album chart for over a month now.

HOT STORY  Female Artist Designs a Man and a Woman Making Love in Several Positions (PHOTOS)

The new kid came out of the dark surpassing everyone in the country to lead RemaFireboy DML and other emerging talents in popular streaming platforms. His single ‘Bad Influence’ currently sits at the number one spot in Apple Music Nigeria Top 100, displacing Simi’s ‘Duduke’ as the most played music in Nigeria.

fireboy dml

Adedamola Adefolahan also known as Fireboy DML is a Nigerian pop singer who was discovered by Olamide in 2018. He dropped amazing singles like ‘Jealous’, ‘King’ and ‘What If I Say’ prior to the release of his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ in 2019.

HOT STORY  Mr Eazi Reveals the Fastest Way to Make Money This Quarantine Season

Fireboy came in just the same time as Rema and gave us one of the best Afrobeat albums in history. Songs like ‘Scatter’, ‘Vibration’ and ‘Jealous’ still trends till date.

Between Omah Lay and Fireboy DML, who do you think is better? Please drop comments below

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.