DMW VS Marlian Music, Which Is The Bigger Record Label?

Feb 17, 2021 , , ,
DMW VS MARLIAN MUSIC : Davido Music Worldwide is arguably Nigeria’s biggest record label now with over ten creatives directly affiliated with the label.

David Adeleke popularly known Davido launched his own imprint, Davido Music Worldwide in 2016 prior to his deal with Sony Music in 2017. The singer and music producer discovered and signed his first artist Mayorkun sometime in 2016.

Today, DMW has a whole lot of talents under its care including Peruzzi, Dremo, Idowest and others.

Towards the beginning of 2020, controversial Nigerian rapper and music performer, Naira Marley launched a new phase of his career away from Move Recordings. Naira flagged off his own record label Marlian Music and signed three artists.

Months later, Marlian Music has grown to be one of the reputable record labels in Nigeria with artists like Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Lyta and others impressing fans alongside their boss, Naira Marley.

Considering the talents under these two record labels, which one do you consider the hottest record label right now?

Let’s have your thoughts below


