Meet Maggy Soas: Fashion Designer, Stylist And Entrepreneur

Maggy Soas was born on June 16th 1989 in Lubbock, TX but was raised in Hobbs, New Mexico. She is the founder, designer and creative director for SpiritAndSoul. Spirit and Soul is a high end haute couture fashion brand based in Los Angeles, California.

Maggy graduated from Hobbs High school in 2007, and attended University of Redlands in Redlands, California where she graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) & ArtBusiness and Art 2007 – 2009. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Apparel Design and Manufacturing 2009 – 2012 summa cum laude. Upon graduating, She went on to intern and work for ‘The Row’ (Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s luxury clothing brand), in New York City doing technical design.

After gaining experience with working for others and honing her skill, she moved back to LA in 2013 to pursue a career as a fashion designer. A year later in 2014 she founded her own fashion company, ‘SPIRIT AND SOUL’ selling contemporary women’s fashion. She attended various trade shows such as PROJECT WMNS in Las Vegas, where SpiritAndSoul was nominated by WWD as best in show. She also attended Capsule New York, women’s RTW from sept 17 – 19 at

Pier 94 during fashion week. She received recognition from that show, and SpiritAndSoul was seen by some of the worlds largest retailers. Her desert-themed boots displayed at the event was featured by Huffington post, during that show and bought by retailers internationally, including the USA, Japan and Australia. Spiritandsoul completed three seasons of award winning designs before Maggy decided to pursue styling.

Her styling journey began in 2017 when she was contracted to style Grammy nominated recording artist, Stacie Orrico. In 2018, she began styling for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network’s ‘LOVE IS’ tv series and CW’s Black Lightning star, Will Catlett as well as ‘Love Is’ star Michele Weaver.

Maggy lives in LA, California and is currently finalizing plans to expand and take SpiritAndSoul global.

