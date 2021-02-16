Meet SCOTTY LVX: Producer, Singer And Songwriter

Spread the love











Terrel Parham aka Scotty LVX (formerly known as Pyro) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. Born February 20, 1992 in Leesburg, Florida.

He graduated from Full Sail University with a bachelor’s degree in Recording Arts in 2012. He then moved to Los Angeles, Ca in order to pursue a career in music production. There he began to work within the the camp of Grammy winning, super producer Redone, and was able to contribute to song cuts for artist such as Trey Songz, Chris Brown and Sean Kingston.

In 2017 the Leesburg native landed his first major placement by producing Tinie Tempah’s single “Shadows” off of his 2017 album titled “YOUTH”. The following year Scotty would go on to write and produce a record for RnB artist, Danileigh, which went on to set the tone and title for her debut album “The plan”. Growing tired of creating material for other acts, LVX decided to embark on a artist career of his own, releasing his debut EP “STAGES” in October 30, 2018. The project was well received and debuted on several popular blog platforms such as Lyrical lemonade and complex.

In 2019 he released the single RESTITUTION, the video scored Scotty his debut on ELEVATOR Mag to rave reviews. He followed it up with NARRATIVE 2019. The video was directed by Scotty alongside David Herrera & Glenn Espinoza and was released on March 6 2020.

Scotty is currently working on releasing his first studio album later in 2021.

