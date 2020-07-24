PDP calls for Buhari’s immediate resignation for ignoring corruption

Spread the love











Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has today called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring corruption.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus made the call in Abuja. According to Uche Secondus, Buhari’s negligence is the reason behind most corruption cases in the country. He accused the president of playing calm and ignoring these corruption propagandas which should cost him his seat.

Secondus pointed to ongoing corruption investigations of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, IMC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others.

According to him, the country, under the watch of Buhari was on ventilator gasping for breath.

The PDP Chairman said, “corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while Buhari plays the ostrich.”

