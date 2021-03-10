2023 Elections: It Is Morally Just For Nigerians To  Support Igbo presidency – Okorocha

Spread the love











Ex Imo state governor and Imo West Senato, Rochas Okorocha, said it is only right for Igbo to produce the next president come 2023.

Okorocha said the country is in need of someone the Yorubas and the North can trust as a president of Igbo extraction.

The former Imo State governor made the remark yesterday in Abuja while playing host to a pressure group, Ndi Igbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI).

He pointed out that denying Igbos presidency in 2023 would amount to injustice.

“It was morally just for the country to support the Igbos to produce the next president.

“The mood of the nation has changed and there is so much division, we are looking for somebody the North and the Yorubas can trust, and somebody who can care for the less privileged and the poor,” he said.

The lawmaker also urged political leaders of the zone to synergize with other regions to actualize Igbo presidency.

