Pregnant Actress, Regina Daniels Shares New Dance Video

Heavily pregnant Billionaire actress, Regina Daniels is getting close to stepping down from her nine months journey as she shares an adorable dance video.

The actress, Regina Daniels who is set to have her first child for her Billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko was seen on video dancing with her baby bump.

She wrote;

“I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …

I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life Oh! How much I can’t wait.”

Actress Regina Daniels Dances With Her Baby Bump pic.twitter.com/JpQYAQ1vu7 — #BBNaija2020 – Mandy News (@MandyNews_) June 9, 2020

