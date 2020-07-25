Pres. Buhari’s reacts to Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli

Spread the love











Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has revealed his position on Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli.

The country’s Deputy Ambassador to Italy, Franklin Ogunyemi, says that President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with the decision of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to join Serie A giants, Napoli.

According to him,

“The entire Nigerian diplomatic mission, headed by Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna, is very happy with Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Naples. “We know that the head of state of our country, Muhammadu Buhari, is also happy with this transfer. Osimhen is a young but already very strong footballer.”

