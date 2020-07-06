Spread the love











A non-governmental organisation, FAME Foundation, has declared rape ‘a pandemic’ in Nigeria.

There have been so many rape cases reported in Nigeria since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In many instances, the victims are kidnapped, wounded or killed.

Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, the NGO Founder, noted that as of June 15, 2020, the country had recorded 717 rape cases, according to Nigeria Police data.

“To raise awareness, we decided to hike against rape with few people under strict observation of the social distancing rules.

“Rape is a crime, it is traumatizing. We call for stricter measures against rapists in Nigeria,” the activist and journalist urged.

“This often starts from home, so we have to be vigilant and watchful in our houses, environment, schools and offices”, Moukhtar advised.

In his remarks, Mustapha Mubdiyu stressed the need for parents and guardians to educate their wards on sex education.

“They should always enlighten children on sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sex organs and its functions. With all that is going on, this is very important”, Mubdiyu added.

