“Religious leaders are behind most rape cases” – Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako

Nollywood actress and pioneer of the Passion Against Rape and Abuse Africa, PARAA, Foluke Daramola-Salako claims that most rape cases are caused by Religious leaders.

Foluke said that about 75% of rape cases her organization has handled were perpetrated by religious leaders.

The actress revealed this during an interview with media personality, Funmi Iyanda. Foluke Daramola, who was raped by her tenant when she was 17, said;

“75% of the cases I have on my table are from religious leaders, and a lot of time, we don’t get to the end of it, because when we start, the family would come and tell us we should leave the religious leader to God.”.

She went on to dismiss claims that indecent dressing is what is responsible for the increase in the number of rape cases.

“Nothing attracts rape, it is a sign of weakness. Why do they rape minors, teenagers, and even old women, is that also about indecent dressing?

You hardly find rape cases against young women except for sexual assaults and abuse in workplaces, we find it mostly amongst kids, teenagers, and elderly women, how come you are now telling me it is indecent dressing? And we are not animals.” she said

