Reserve money to campaign for me and Banky W – Yul Edochie on BBNaija

Chief Editor
Yul Edochie on BBNAIJA
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has advised all Nigerians to forfiet BBNaija and reserve the money to campaign for him, Banky W and other credible youths.

The actor took to his twitter handle few hours ago to share his thoughts regarding the reality TV show. According to Yul Edochie, campaign for him and Banky W is better than campaigning for Big Brother Naija housemates.

Yul Edochie

In his words, he said,

“I love the fact that youths are getting angry with the system. Elections will come again. As you spend ur money campaigning 4 BBNaija housemates, reserve the one you’ll use to campaign for credible youths like me, Banky W & others. If not, the looters & fainters will win us.”

 

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  “Wizkid is the Greatest of All Time” - Davido (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.