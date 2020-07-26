Reserve money to campaign for me and Banky W – Yul Edochie on BBNaija

Spread the love











Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has advised all Nigerians to forfiet BBNaija and reserve the money to campaign for him, Banky W and other credible youths.

The actor took to his twitter handle few hours ago to share his thoughts regarding the reality TV show. According to Yul Edochie, campaign for him and Banky W is better than campaigning for Big Brother Naija housemates.

In his words, he said,

“I love the fact that youths are getting angry with the system. Elections will come again. As you spend ur money campaigning 4 BBNaija housemates, reserve the one you’ll use to campaign for credible youths like me, Banky W & others. If not, the looters & fainters will win us.”

I love the fact that youths are getting angry with the system.

Elections will come again.

As you spend ur money campaigning 4 BBNaija housemates, reserve the one you’ll use to campaign for credible youths like me, Banky W & others. If not, the looters & fainters will win us. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) July 25, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related